Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,289. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

