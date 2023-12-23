Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

AFL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1,135,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.