Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 865,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,451. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

