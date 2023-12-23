Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. 1,927,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

