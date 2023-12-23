Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,363. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

