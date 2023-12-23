Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,004. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

