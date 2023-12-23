Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

