Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $1,213.80. 65,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,067.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,173.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

