Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.