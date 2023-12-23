Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

