Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,894. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.