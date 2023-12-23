Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,290 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,654,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 829,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

