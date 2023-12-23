Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Equinix by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Equinix by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $799.68. The stock had a trading volume of 222,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $771.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

