Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,680 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 4,109,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

