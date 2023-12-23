Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.85. 420,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.24. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.