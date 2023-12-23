Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 786,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,566. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

