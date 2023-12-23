Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. 1,661,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,258. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

