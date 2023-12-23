Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 5,800,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

