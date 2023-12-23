Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $132.20. 2,279,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

