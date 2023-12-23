Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,670 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. 1,134,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

