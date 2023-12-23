Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 529,069 shares.

Evgen Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.35.

About Evgen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.