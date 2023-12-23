Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 212,264 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.85% and a net margin of 344.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Further Reading

