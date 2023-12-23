Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.73 and traded as high as C$7.75. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 8,820 shares changing hands.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$306.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$160.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8701008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

