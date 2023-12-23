Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. 5,680,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

