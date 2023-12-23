Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,758. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

