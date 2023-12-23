Exeter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 39,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

