Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.10. The company had a trading volume of 650,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,407. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.36.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.