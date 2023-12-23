Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

TXN stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

