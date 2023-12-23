Exeter Financial LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.33. 2,281,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

