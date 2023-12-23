Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading Up 2.2%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 36,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 183,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

