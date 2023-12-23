Family Legacy Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

