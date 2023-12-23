FC Advisory LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

