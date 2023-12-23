FC Advisory LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

