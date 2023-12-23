FC Advisory LLC Acquires 6,373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

