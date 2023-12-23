FC Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

