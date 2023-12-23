FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

