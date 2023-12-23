FC Advisory LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $144.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

