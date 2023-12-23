FC Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

