FC Advisory LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

