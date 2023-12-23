FC Advisory LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.