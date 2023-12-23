FC Advisory LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,518,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.