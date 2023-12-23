FC Advisory LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

