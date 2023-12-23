FC Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

