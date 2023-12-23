FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.