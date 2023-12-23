FC Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

