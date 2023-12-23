FC Advisory LLC Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

