FC Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

