FC Advisory LLC Sells 5,761 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

