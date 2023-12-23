FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

