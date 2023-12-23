FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Up 12%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease, and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

